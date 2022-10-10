Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU After Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss.

Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital Board in 2002. He also served as chairman of directors for the Ascension Saint Thomas Board from 2019 to 2021. “In early 2022, Lee approached me about wanting to do something in support of the hospital and our foundation,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “Our team was honored. With their support, we have plans to expand and modernize the NICU.”

Over the next several months, the Lee and Susan Moss Family NICU will undergo major development to bring excellent patient care to the next level with up-to-date facility features that will enhance the family stay and reinforce the superior treatment provided by the medical team. The anticipated project will expand the NICU from 11,000 square feet to approximately 13,000 square feet. This new space will include 6 additional incubators, which will provide room for 22 NICU babies and will include space for multiples, where patients can spend as much time as they wish with their newborn. In addition, there will be ample space for state-of-the-art technology, furniture, staff and family, enhancing a new family waiting room, and renovating sleep Inn rooms for NICU mothers and babies.

“With Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford being home to the only birthing hospital and NICU in Murfreesboro, it was an obvious choice to plan this expansion project,” said Gina DeJean, director of The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. “We currently care for an astonishing average of 421 NICU infants each year, and the need for NICU services is increasing. We are thankful for generous donors like Lee and Susan who see our vision for this project to ensure that the needed physical space, the advanced technology, and trained healthcare professionals are available to provide intensive medical attention to newborn babies in our community.”

To learn more about the Lee and Susan Moss Family NICU expansion campaign or naming opportunities, please reach out to Gina DeJean, [email protected] / 615-396-4809. Or if you would like to learn more about this expansion project please reach out to Caitlin Yusko at [email protected] /615-957-3043