Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Approved to Build Satellite Hospital in Westlawn Community

Building on a legacy of significant investments in the Murfreesboro community and Rutherford County, Ascension Saint Thomas will continue to shape the future of healthcare with the addition of the State of Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital located in Murfreesboro, near the Westlawn community by Veteran’s Parkway and Shores Road. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford – Westlawn will be a satellite hospital of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and will be developed to complement the population growth of the area as well as the services offered at the main Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital campus. Key features of the project include:

32,000 square feet within a two story building

Eight private inpatient medical beds

Eight ED treatment rooms

CT and other imaging modalities

Laboratory services

A second story for outpatient medical services and medical office practice space

Modern architecture

Convenient parking

Modern consumer focused technology including telemedicine

A location that offers access within a medical corridor environment with other landowners including: TOA/USPI/Ascension Saint Thomas and Murfreesboro Medical Clinic

The Saint Thomas Rutherford completed its vertical expansion in June 2020 adding an additional 72 beds. With the addition of the satellite hospital, Ascension Saint Thomas will continue to support a strong system of care for Rutherford County.

Construction of the neighborhood hospital is expected to begin in Fall 2020 with an expected completion in early 2022.