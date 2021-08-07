Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that Brady Allen, M.D., and Deborah Roberts will join the hospital’s board of directors.

Dr. Allen has been an important part of the Ascension Saint Thomas community for over a decade, specializing in emergency medicine. He was recognized as Physician of the Year for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in 2014 and subsequently served as chief of Staff and chairman of the Medical Executive Committee from 2018 to 2019.

Dr. Allen completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia in 2007. He currently serves as assistant dean, Undergraduate Medical Education Nashville Campus, and associate professor of emergency medicine for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in their partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas. In his teaching efforts, he was recognized by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as Professor of the Year in 2020 and as 2016 and 2017 Role Model of the Year in emergency medicine.

Roberts, a former internship director at the Tennessee Small Business Development Lead Center, worked directly with local businesses to help connect students with internship opportunities. Her previous titles with Middle Tennessee State University include interim financial manager at TSBDC, director of Administrative Services in the Business and Finance Division, and director of Planning Studies at the Office of the Vice President for Finance and Administration.

Roberts has been recognized with several awards, including the Association of Faculty and Administrative Women Outstanding Administrator, American Cancer Society Relay for Life Rookie Team of the Year, MTSU Outstanding Public Service Staff Award, RUTHERFORD Cable Link Award, and the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Volunteer Service Award.

“As a board, we look for individuals in the community who will bring a specific skill set and dedication to our mission,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “We are confident that Dr. Allen and Ms. Roberts will continue to utilize their experience and expertise as board members.”

Dr. Allen and Ms. Roberts began their terms of service alongside the current board members on July 1.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates 10 hospital campuses in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 10,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $150 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2020. Serving Tennessee for 22 years, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About Ascension

Ascension is a faith-based health care organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest nonprofit and Catholic health system in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization.