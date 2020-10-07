Ascension Saint Thomas & Results Physiotherapy Partner to Expand Outpatient Rehabilitation Network

Ascension Saint Thomas and Results Physiotherapy have announced they have signed a letter of intent to integrate their outpatient rehabilitation operations and clinicians across Middle Tennessee, creating a partnership of physical, speech and occupational therapies with 55 locations in the region.

The proposed affiliation will bring together the rehabilitation teams and capabilities of Ascension Saint Thomas and Results Physiotherapy to improve health across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky while maintaining and enhancing the system of care for both organizations. Both organizations are committed to ensuring that patients have the highest level of access to the services they need close to where they live.

“Ascension Saint Thomas is proud to partner with Results Physiotherapy to expand access to our patients that we are privileged to serve,” said Tim Adams, president & CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We have a demonstrated history of partnering with other healthcare providers who share the same mission of improving the health of patients and our communities.”

“Ascension Saint Thomas continues to advance a proactive approach to support the health of individuals and families through a series of innovative partnerships,” said Marc Barclay, Vice President, Provider Contracting and Chief Managed Care Officer of BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee. “Healthcare organizations across the country are establishing affiliations to share best practice to enhance quality care and provide access and convenience to patients. Results Physiotherapy has deep expertise in outpatient physical therapy to complement the clinical programs offered at Ascension Saint Thomas.”

“Results Physiotherapy and Ascension Saint Thomas share a vision of transforming healthcare by improving health outcomes and the patient experience while reducing the overall cost of care. Together, we are committed to world class, personalized service,” said Mike Martin, CEO, Results Physiotherapy. “By working together to enhance coordinated outpatient rehabilitation therapies, residents of Middle Tennessee and surrounding communities will benefit from our shared expertise.”

Ascension Saint Thomas will work with Results Physiotherapy to establish greater continuity of care for patients, build and support a best-in-class rehabilitation therapy team and continue to advance new clinical programs, services and care centers. This transaction is tentatively set to close Winter 2020.