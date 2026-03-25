Ascension Saint Thomas Receives State Approval to Build New Freestanding ER in Rutherford County

Ascension Saint Thomas has received approval from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to move forward with construction of a new freestanding emergency department (FSED) in Eastern Rutherford County. The $19 million facility will be part of Murfreesboro Medical Clinic’s (MMC) upcoming medical development near the intersection of Lascassas Pike and East Pitts Lane.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide 24/7 emergency care and complement the outpatient services offered at MMC’s new location on the same site. The project shows how two of the county’s most trusted healthcare providers are collaborating to expand access to high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

This $19 million facility will create 32 new jobs and is a continuation of the $600 million Ascension Saint Thomas has invested in Rutherford County over the past 15 years, reinforcing its 98-year legacy of service in the region. It expands the health system’s existing Rutherford County network of two hospitals, two emergency rooms, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery and imaging facilities, physical therapy, post-acute care, and a nationally-recognized, growing medical staff.

“This is a major step in our long-term vision to ensure convenient, connected care is available to all who call Rutherford County home,” said Daphne David, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “With approval now granted, we look forward to breaking ground and continuing our mission of health, healing and hope in collaboration with the exceptional team at MMC.”

The new emergency department builds on the integrated care model already in place in Westlawn, where MMC Westlawn and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hospital operate side by side. Located approximately six miles northeast of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, the new facility will extend the health system’s reach in the region.

“This project reflects what’s possible when two organizations come together around a shared mission to better serve our community,” said Joey Peay, CEO of Murfreesboro Medical Clinic. “By co-locating emergency and outpatient services, we’re creating a more seamless, patient-focused experience, just like we’ve done successfully in Westlawn. We’re proud to expand and meet the growing needs of our neighbors in eastern Rutherford County.”

“We’re excited to see this next step become a reality,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “Two of our community’s most respected healthcare institutions are coming together in a way that reflects what this city is all about, collaboration, smart growth, and putting people first.”

Freestanding Emergency Department Highlights

$19 million investment in advanced emergency care infrastructure

11,345-square-foot facility

24/7 Emergency Services staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical teams

On-Site Imaging and Diagnostics including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

Full-service laboratory

10 treatment rooms

2 triage rooms

1 trauma room

Seamless connection to the Ascension Saint Thomas health system for specialty care and follow-up services

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Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with updates to follow as the project progresses.

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