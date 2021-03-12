Ascension Saint Thomas Loosens Visitor Restrictions for Labor and Delivery

Expectant mothers can breathe a sigh of relief as Ascension Saint Thomas loosens visitor restrictions for its obstetrics areas. At the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown, Rutherford, and River Park campuses, 2 visitors ages 18 or older and 1 approved doula are now allowed to visit the mom’s room simultaneously.

In order to maximize Covid safety, guests may enter the facility only once per day and will be screened upon entrance. Masking is required and guests are asked to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit unless asked by hospital staff to step out for clinical care. In order to receive more than 1 approved visitor, expectant mothers must not be Covid-19 positive or under investigation for Covid-19.

This updated guidance addresses patient safety and the safety of our associates, physicians, and community, while ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care.