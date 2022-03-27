Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown is pleased to celebrate the completion of its Obstetrics and Gynecology Emergency Department (OB-GYN ED) with yesterday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gynecology Emergency Department (GYN ED). Located just across the hall from the OB ED, which opened in spring 2020, the new GYN ED further complements the hospital’s vision of offering comprehensive, convenient, and personalized care to Middle Tennesseans of all backgrounds and in all stages of adult life.

Women experiencing obstetrical or gynecological emergencies have traditionally been obligated to wait in crowded general Emergency Departments just to, in many cases, ultimately be referred to an OB-GYN. Research suggests that OB-GYN EDs like the new one at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes by providing those served with streamlined access to the correct care.

“The OB-GYN ED rooms and staff are perfectly equipped to care for patients in these specialized situations,” said Dr. Reagan Saig, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Emergency Department, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. “Our Labor and Delivery unit, dedicated OB operating rooms and High Risk OB unit are only steps away from the OB-GYN ED. If needed, we can even perform minor GYN surgeries in our dedicated Women’s operating rooms.”

“Consistent with the vision guiding our Midtown Modernization project, the OB-GYN Emergency Department was developed to provide a curated and individualized experience for the patient,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West. “With a dedicated emergency entrance, private waiting area and designated staff, the OB-GYN Emergency Department was designed with our patients in mind.”