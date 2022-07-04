Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, announced it has received the 2022 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery Award by Healthgrades. This is the third year in a row the hospital has been given this recognition and the 13th year the hospital ranked among the top five percent in the nation for spine surgery.

“We are honored to receive this recognition once again,” said Dr. Carl Hampf, chief medical officer at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery. “We strive to fulfill our mission to provide compassionate and effective care to all patients we serve. We will continue to offer our community optimal care so our patients can experience more mobility and return to their active, unrestricted lives.”

“We want to thank the nurses, physicians, and staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery for their ongoing excellence in care delivery,” said Kristen O’ Connor, Market President for USPI. “Recognitions like this demonstrate their commitment to patients and cutting-edge medical treatment to improve quality of life.”

The hospital’s experienced surgical team specializes in minimally invasive spinal surgery and joint replacement, all with the goal of helping patients return to their highest possible state of well-being. The surgeons at the facility have performed thousands of routine and intricate spinal and joint procedures. It is proud to serve patients from throughout Tennessee and the Southeast United States.