Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates the Opening of Its New Salem Surgery Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (August 4, 2021) – Leaders from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce were among those in attendance at the August 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the highly anticipated New Salem Surgery Center. The ambulatory surgical center spans 13,000 square feet on 3 acres at the southwest corner of New Salem Highway and St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.

Salem Surgery Center | 2755 New Salem Hwy. | Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Photos by Rutherford County Chamber 1 of 7

In addition to general surgery, key specialties represented inside the ambulatory surgical center will include urology, ENT, and gastroenterology. The facility will also house an Ascension Medical Group specialty clinic for urogynecology and GI. New Salem Surgery Center is the result of a joint venture between Ascension Saint Thomas, United Surgical Partners International, and physicians. USPI is the nation’s largest ambulatory services provider with over 330 facilities serving more than 2.5 million patients per year.

“By strategically shifting a variety of procedures from a hospital setting to an ambulatory surgery center, we are creating lower-cost options for the community we are privileged to serve,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “The New Salem Surgery Center is a product of our ongoing commitment to making compassionate care accessible, convenient and more affordable. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is thankful to have USPI as our partner.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford to reach our shared vision of making care more accessible and affordable,” said Kristen O’Connor, Market President of United Surgical Partners International. “It is our privilege to help bring this much-needed facility to the heart of Murfreesboro’s New Salem community.”

The longstanding partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and USPI spans more than 25 years.