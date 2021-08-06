Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates the Opening of Its New Salem Surgery Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (August 4, 2021) – Leaders from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce were among those in attendance at the August 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the highly anticipated New Salem Surgery Center. The ambulatory surgical center spans 13,000 square feet on 3 acres at the southwest corner of New Salem Highway and St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.

Salem Surgery Center | 2755 New Salem Hwy. | Murfreesboro, TN 37128

In addition to general surgery, key specialties represented inside the ambulatory surgical center will include urology, ENT, and gastroenterology. The facility will also house an Ascension Medical Group specialty clinic for urogynecology and GI. New Salem Surgery Center is the result of a joint venture between Ascension Saint Thomas, United Surgical Partners International, and physicians. USPI is the nation’s largest ambulatory services provider with over 330 facilities serving more than 2.5 million patients per year.

“By strategically shifting a variety of procedures from a hospital setting to an ambulatory surgery center, we are creating lower-cost options for the community we are privileged to serve,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “The New Salem Surgery Center is a product of our ongoing commitment to making compassionate care accessible, convenient and more affordable. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is thankful to have USPI as our partner.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford to reach our shared vision of making care more accessible and affordable,” said Kristen O’Connor, Market President of United Surgical Partners International. “It is our privilege to help bring this much-needed facility to the heart of Murfreesboro’s New Salem community.”

The longstanding partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and USPI spans more than 25 years.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here