Ascension Saint Thomas Becomes First in TN to Perform Innovative Heart Valve Replacement

Ascension Saint Thomas Heart performed the first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement with the newly FDA approved EVOQUE system for treating tricuspid regurgitation (TR) in the Mid-South. The Structural Heart team also participated in the research for the development of the treatment.

This pioneering advancement brings the EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system, developed by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, to patients in the Mid-South for the first time. This procedure offers a transcatheter alternative for treating tricuspid regurgitation (TR), a condition where the heart’s valve fails to close properly, causing backward blood flow and debilitating symptoms. Patient’s symptoms range from shortness of breath and fatigue, and can lead to more severe conditions such as atrial fibrillation and heart failure, potentially culminating in death.

The successful implementation of the procedure at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West is a result of collaborative efforts from a dedicated team of experts. Led by interventional cardiologist Dr. Andy Morse and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Evelio Rodriguez, along with advanced imaging cardiologist Dr. Ryan Raissi, the Structural Heart team played pivotal roles in achieving this milestone.

Patients suffering from TR have historically faced limited treatment options, often involving complex open-heart surgeries or inadequate medical therapies. With the introduction of the EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system, there is newfound hope for patients.

The first EVOQUE procedure was performed by physicians at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West on May 8, 2024, with 77-year-old patient Judy Dean of Nashville. “I feel like I’ve got a new lease on life,” she said post-procedure. “I take my blood pressures every morning and (before the procedure) they were bouncing. But since then, since they’ve done the surgery, I wake up and I take my blood pressure and I go, this is not me, this is another person.”

The next week, following her procedure, Dean said she has more energy and is following doctor’s orders while seeing great progress in her overall health. “I’m just so excited about everything and how wonderful I think they were and how great I feel,” she added. “I just thank them and thank God that they put them in my life.”

With the new procedure, surgeons enter the heart from the leg to replace the native tricuspid valve with the EVOQUE valve. The procedure has shown to virtually eliminate tricuspid regurgitation in a wide range of patients.

This introduction of innovative procedures at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart reflects a commitment to advancing cardiac care and improving patient outcomes. It signifies a pioneering step in cardiology, setting new standards for patient care and medical excellence in Tennessee.

