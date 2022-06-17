Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides care for individuals recovering from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.

Features include:

40 generously-sized, private patient rooms.

A transitional living apartment – designed to simulate a residential apartment – that provides patients the opportunity to practice daily activities, such as cooking, in order to prepare to return to independent living. Patients transitioning back to home may also stay overnight to practice returning skills in a supported environment.

A secure unit dedicated to the care of patients recovering from neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury. The unit features a separate therapy gym for these patients.

A dining room and kitchen.

A gym for physical and occupational therapy featuring a ceiling-mounted body weight support harness system that helps patients re-learn balance and walking skills while rebuilding their strength.