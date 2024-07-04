Ascend Federal Credit Union Wins Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has won the 2023 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award from the Tennessee Credit Union League (TCUL). The awards committee selected Ascend from applicants across Tennessee as part of the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Award Program. Ascend was presented with the award at TCUL’s annual conference held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from April 16-18, 2024.

The Dora Maxwell Award honors credit unions for outstanding social responsibility projects and activities in their community. The award is named after Dora Maxwell, a community activist who committed her life to credit union development, her community and serving the underserved.

Ascend was awarded the state-level Dora Maxwell award for its Charitable Giving Project, which provided 27 501(c)(3) charities with a total of $750,000 through its Charitable Donation Account (CDA). Each of the selected 27 charities can be categorized by one of the following critical areas: The Well-being of Children, Education and Financial Literacy, Fight Against Hunger, Environment and Natural Resources, Veteran Care and Support, Supporting Diverse Communities, and Mental and Physical Health.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award, which underscores our commitment to making a positive impact in our community and beyond,” said Ascend Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland. “At Ascend, the Charitable Giving Project is not just a one-time initiative but a reflection of our ongoing dedication to Middle Tennessee. This recognition is a testament to that dedication and the hard work of our entire team, illustrating Ascend’s deep-rooted commitment to making a positive impact on Tennesseans.”

Ascend focuses on fostering community well-being and collaborates with local nonprofit organizations to sponsor events, donate funds, and encourage employees and members to contribute to specific charitable causes. Moreover, Ascend places a special emphasis on promoting financial literacy education within the community by organizing workshops that provide valuable knowledge and skills to community members. The credit union also partners with local educators to provide Banzai, a premium online financial literacy program, to over 26,000 K-12 students across Middle Tennessee. Ascend’s dedication to financial literacy is further evident through its scholarship programs, which support aspiring students in pursuing higher education and building a stronger future. In 2024, Ascend awarded over $45,000 in scholarships, including $20,000 to first-generation college students attending local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

