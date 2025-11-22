Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates Over $14,000 to Blood Cancer United

Ascend Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced it has donated $10,000 to the Tennessee/Alabama Region of Blood Cancer United — formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) — to support the Dare to Dream Project . This initiative is transforming treatment and care for kids battling blood cancer.

In addition to the corporate donation, Ascend employees and members also contributed an additional $4,955.56. The donations help fund cancer research and provide support services to cancer patients and their families.

“We’re honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Blood Cancer United,” said Matt Jernigan, president and CEO of Ascend. “This year’s contribution highlights the commitment of our members and employees to making a real difference in the lives of those impacted by blood cancer. Ascend is proud to support Blood Cancer United in its critical mission, and we remain dedicated to helping improve outcomes for patients in Middle Tennessee and beyond.”

A longtime partner with the Tennessee/Alabama Region of Blood Cancer United, Ascend once again supported the organization through its annual fundraising event, “Costumed for a Cure.” This Halloween, employees at Ascend locations throughout Middle Tennessee dressed up in their most creative costumes and decorated pumpkins. Anyone who visited an Ascend branch was invited to vote for their favorite costume or pumpkin with a contribution to Blood Cancer United. Donations were also accepted through a custom fundraising website. Costumed for a Cure raised $4,955.56 from employee and member donations, bringing the 19-year fundraising total to over $58,000. All funds will go toward supporting blood cancer research, as well as improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

“We are truly grateful for Ascend Federal Credit Union’s continued support,” said Brea McCormley, Blood Cancer United Tennessee/Alabama regional executive director. “Their generous donation will greatly enhance our ability to advance innovative treatments and offer vital support to patients and families navigating the challenges of blood cancer. Partnerships like this are essential to bringing hope, healing, and progress to those impacted by these diseases.”

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 260,000 members and assets surpassing $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is Middle Tennessee’s largest federally chartered credit union. Headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn., the not-for-profit financial institution is dedicated to empowering its members through comprehensive financial services, including personal banking, loans, retirement planning, and investment solutions. The Ascend network consists of 27 branch locations and is complemented by over 55,000 fee-free ATMs worldwide and a robust mobile app offering a range of features. Ascend’s commitment extends beyond the concept of traditional banking, with a strong focus on financial literacy education and significant community reinvestment. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org .

