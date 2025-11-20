Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates $15,000 to Support Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Ascend Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced it has donated $15,000 to Operation Stand Down Tennessee (OSDTN). As part of the donation, the credit union was a Colonel Sponsor of the Columbia Heroes Breakfast, held Sept. 11 and the 15th Annual Heroes Breakfast in Nashville, held Nov. 7.

The donation and event sponsorships are a testament to the credit union’s ongoing dedication to the Middle Tennessee community, its veterans, military personnel, and their families.

“Ascend was founded on an Air Force base. Since 1951, we’ve always believed it’s our responsibility to serve those who serve us,” said Ascend president and CEO Matt Jernigan. “Our Arnold Air Force Base beginnings constantly remind us why we do this work. Veterans and military families are part of our foundation, and it’s our privilege to support organizations like OSDTN that make a real impact in their lives.”

OSDTN is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive resources and support to military-connected individuals. Through programs focused on housing, employment, and other wrap-around services, OSDTN helps veterans reintegrate into civilian life, achieve stability, and connect with their communities. The Heroes Breakfast is a signature event that honors the service and sacrifice of veterans and military personnel.

The Nashville event was held downtown at the Music City Center and Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Kelly, a NASA astronaut, was the event’s keynote speaker. The Columbia event was held at The Mulehouse, with Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Mario G. Vigil, U.S. Army, as the keynote speaker.

“Ascend Federal Credit Union continues to be a champion for Middle Tennessee’s veteran community,” said Penny Anderson, Operation Stand Down Tennessee Chief Development and External Affairs Officer. “Their ongoing support of both our Nashville and Columbia events makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the veterans we serve.”

Ascend began its partnership with OSDTN in 2022 and has contributed over $65,000.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 260,000 members and assets surpassing $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is Middle Tennessee’s largest federally chartered credit union. Headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn., the not-for-profit financial institution is dedicated to empowering its members through comprehensive financial services, including personal banking, loans, retirement planning, and investment solutions. The Ascend network consists of 27 branch locations and is complemented by over 55,000 fee-free ATMs worldwide and a robust mobile app offering a range of features. Ascend’s commitment extends beyond the concept of traditional banking, with a strong focus on financial literacy education and significant community reinvestment. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org .

