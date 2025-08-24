Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Laura Miller as Chief Human Resources Officer

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has appointed Laura A. Miller as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

As CHRO, Miller will serve as a key member of Ascend’s executive leadership team. She will

lead the credit union’s people strategy, overseeing areas such as compensation and benefits, talent acquisition and development, employee engagement, and performance management. Her role also includes ensuring compliance, guiding succession planning, and shaping organizational culture. Miller will align human resources initiatives with Ascend’s mission of serving its members and supporting communities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laura,” said Matt Jernigan, Ascend President and CEO. “Her

extensive experience in the credit union industry, along with her passion for building strong

teams and inclusive workplace cultures, makes her the ideal fit for this role and a great addition to our leadership team.”

Miller brings over 20 years of experience in human resources. Before joining Ascend, Miller

served as senior vice president of human resources at Interra Credit Union, where she led the transformation of human resources infrastructure and drove improvements in employee

engagement, corporate communications, and organizational design. She has also held executive roles at TTCU Federal Credit Union, Citi, and AAA Oklahoma/South Dakota.

“I’m honored to join Ascend, a mission-driven organization that truly prioritizes its people and its members,” said Miller. “I’m excited to work alongside the leadership team to strengthen Ascend’s reputation as an employer of choice and help fuel growth through talent, engagement, and innovation.”

Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts in interpersonal and organizational communication from Ohio State University.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 260,000 members and more than $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement, and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, digital banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org.

