Arson Arrest Made in Rutherford County Fire

Source Staff
Jonathan Madison (Rutherford County Fire & Rescue)

Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire in the 6300 block of Lofton Road Sunday just before 4:00 pm.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office responded and investigated. The fire was determined to be incendiary in nature.

Jonathan Madison, 42, from Lascassas was sought for questioning after being seen in the area. He attempted to assault Rutherford County Fire Marshals and a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy upon contact.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center for Arson and Attempted Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and held on a $22,000 bond. A hearing is set for March 17 in General Sessions Court.

