Arrests Made in Deadly La Vergne Shooting

The La Vergne Police Department has taken into custody the third individual involved in the Sunday night shooting on Gary Lane that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old male. That individual, a juvenile, has been remanded to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with second degree murder and reckless endangerment with a weapon.

Also in custody are Kevin Padilla Martinez, who faces charges of second degree murder and felony evading, and Azael Lopez Hernandez, who is charged with second degree murder. Both men were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after fleeing the scene. They are detained at the Rutherford County Detention Center on $995,000 and $980,000 bonds respectively.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email