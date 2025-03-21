Arrest Made In Murfreesboro Vehicle Fire

(March 21, 2025) Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested David Victorio, 41, March 20 in conjunction with the March 15 burning of a passenger vehicle in the area of Asbury Road in Murfreesboro.

Search warrants were executed as part of the investigation with assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, La Vergne Police Department, and Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service. Victorio was charged with Setting Fire to Personal Property and booked in to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Victorio was released on $7,500 bond.

