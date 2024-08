Metro Nashville arrested a woman after they say she pointed a laser at officers last weekend.

Amanda McDonald, 43, is being accused of aiming a laser at the cockpit of an MNPD helicopter as it flew over Cheyenne Blvd just before midnight Saturday.

Lasers can impair the sight of pilots.

She is now jailed on two counts of aggravated assault on police officers.

She’s also charged with 3 probation violations.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email