Armored MMA Brings Medieval Combat to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium Saturday

Armored MMA returns to Nashville on Saturday, August 23, at Municipal Auditorium .

This competition combines cage fighting with swords. Competitors wear medieval armor and carry swords, with 20 different knights competing.

In talking about the event, Armored MMA shared with us, “Armored MMA is a brutal cage fighting sport that mixes steel weapons and armour into the world of combat sports. Fighters can win by TKO, KO, or by outstriking their opponents. AMMA is the largest armored cage fighting league in the world that brings the best fighters from around the globe to compete for the crown. We are thrilled to be bringing this unique event around the USA in 2025.”

The fights begin at 7 p.m. There will be a total of ten matches.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

