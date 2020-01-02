Murfreesboro Police Detectives are on the hunt for the man who robbed Longhorn Liquors on NW Broad Street December 2nd.

A dark, two-door car with after-market wheels and a spoiler on the trunk pulls in the parking lot. A man gets out, while the driver remains inside.

The man walks into the business face uncovered, and then attempts to shield his face with his jacket. He goes to the counter, points a handgun the manager and demands money. The robber starts grabbing money from the cash drawer, still trying to hide his face. He runs out of the business after getting a hand full of cash and gets back into the car, and the get-away driver speeds away.

The robber is approximately 5’5” – 5’6” tall. He was wearing a San Diego Chargers hooded jacket, dark jeans and a dark baseball cap with a white logo.

If you know who this man, please contact Detective Richard Presley at (629) 201-5615.

MORE CRIME NEWS