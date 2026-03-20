Armed Suspect Arrested After Threats And Drug Discovery In La Vergne

Police in La Vergne say a potentially dangerous situation was quickly brought under control after officers responded to a report of an armed individual.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, the incident happened March 19 along Murfreesboro Road, where a suspect allegedly approached another person with a makeshift weapon and made threats. Officers were able to locate the individual at a nearby residence and take him into custody without incident.

During the investigation, officers recovered the weapon and, with consent, searched the residence and a vehicle. Authorities say they found approximately 104 grams of suspected cocaine, along with marijuana, hydrocodone, drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies, a scale with residue, and a cutting agent believed to be wheat flour.

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The suspect now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, felony drug possession in a drug-free zone, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say the case highlights their ongoing efforts to address violent crime and illegal drug activity in the community.

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