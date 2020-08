Detectives are trying to identify the man who robbed the CVS Pharmacy, 607 SE Broad St., at gunpoint on August 5, 2020.

The man entered the store around 12:36 p.m. and purchased an Arizona Tea. He returned a short time later, pointed a gun at the clerk, and then held her up. He left the store walking.

If you have any information that could be helpful in identifying and locating this person, please contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537 or email [email protected].

