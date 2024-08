Eighteen people had to be evacuated after utility workers hit a gas line Monday morning.

Police say an AT&T crew ruptured a gas line in the 500 block Westgate Blvd just after 10am.

Atmos Energy responded to stop the leak. MFRD firefighters monitored sewer and waste water drainage for the presence of gas.

Westgate Blvd. from Crocus Court to Jonquil Court was shut down while the scene was active but has since reopened.

