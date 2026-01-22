Are You Ready to Take the Plunge?

Temperatures are dropping just in time for local Polar Plunges designed to raise money for local Special Olympics and other organizations. There are three Polar Bear Plunges coming up in the Middle Tennessee area in January and February for the stout of heart.

A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904 when a swim club called the L Street Brownies jumped into Dorchester Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why National Polar Bear Plunge Day takes place on January 1, but local events often take place throughout January and February all over the world.

The concept was not a new one on that freezing cold day in 1904. Scandinavians started popping into frozen waters and swimming about a century earlier for its health benefits. And there are indeed health benefits. A plunge is described as being “like a shot of adrenaline.” It can help with blood sugar regulation and fat burning. Of course, part of that might be moving quickly to get in and out of the bath of a thousand pins as quickly as possible.

Jump, do not dive. While it is fun, also be very aware of how your body is reacting to the cold, what people around you are doing, and if there is anyone near you in distress. If there is, make sure to help them out. People with certain medical conditions, like heart disease, should not participate.

Getting very wet and cold will be enjoyed more if one comes prepared. Have a warm towel and/or robe and slippers to get into the moment you get out. Having a change of clothing to go home, and a warm drink after is also a good idea. It heats up the body’s core temperature, which takes a quick trip down.

Special Olympics is a movement built on inclusion, where every person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability. Special Olympics of Tennessee offers sports training and competition in 16 Olympic-style sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Individuals eight years old and up can compete in local and state competitions. They are helping make the world a better, healthier, and more joyful place through the power of sport.

Polar Bear Plunges supporting Special Olympics can be done as an individual, with a friend or family member, or as part of a team. There are often prizes for costumes and having great spirit. While costumes are fun, it is best to have one that is easily removed upon getting out of the water. Here are the local Polar Bear Plunges benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee.

February 7, 2025

Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon

Cost: $75

Each plunger receives an official plunge medal and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and the plunge starts at 11:00 a.m. Registration is $10, and each plunger needs to raise at least $75 to plunge. Costumes are encouraged as an individual or a team. Awards and prizes will be given to top fundraisers, and for the best costumes.

February 28, 2025

Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Cost: $50 to $75

Participants are freezing for a reason at the largest Polar Bear Plunge in the area. Grab some friends and come support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by jumping into the chilly waters of the Asurion Pool at Nissan Stadium Lot R. With a minimum of $75 in donations ($50 for students), each plunger receives an official plunge metal, two beers from the beer garden, and bragging rights. Registration takes place at 10:30 a.m., the beer garden opens at 11:00 a.m., and the plunge starts at 11:30 a.m. followed by awards.

Other Polar Bear Plunges:

January 31, 2026

SportsCom in Murfreesboro

Cost: Free

The 24th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Sports*Com, located at 2310 Memorial Blvd, starts at 8:00 a.m. in the gym with games, food and live music. This long-time event gathers food for the local food bank. At 10:00 a.m., the Polar Bear Parade of brave souls head outside to plunge into the icy waters of the Sports*Com outdoor pool. This free event has become an annual tradition for families and community leaders alike. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support those in need. For more information, phone Sports*Com at (615) 895-5040.

