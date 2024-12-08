Are Rutherford County Lawmakers Putting Big Pharma Before Families?

” data-margin-bottom=”12.0pt” data-margin-top=”12.0pt” data-hd-info=”14663897″ data-tab-info=”[]” data-window-control-info=”true” data-doc-id=”3698097000002517001″ data-doc-type=”writer”>MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – Rutherford County has long prided itself on being different. While other suburban Nashville counties lean into rapid development, Rutherford has sought to preserve its small-town charm even as its population explodes.

Yet, for all its efforts to stand out, the county's legislators seem determined to follow the lead of Big Pharma—at the expense of hardworking families and small businesses.

As healthcare costs rise in tandem with housing, gas, and groceries, Rutherford County families are feeling the pinch. But instead of offering relief, some lawmakers are advancing bills that drive healthcare costs even higher.

Chief among these legislators is State Sen. Shane Reeves (R-Smyrna), a pharmacist and the CEO of TwelveStone Health Partners, a company that brought in a staggering $225 million in 2023, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

A look at Reeves' campaign donors reveals troubling ties to the pharmaceutical industry. From 2022 to 2024, Reeves received over $18,000 in donations from pharmacy-related groups and companies, including the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations ($5,000), the American Pharmacy Cooperative ($10,000), and smaller contributions from Clinical Solutions Pharmacy, Thrifty MedPlus Pharmacy, and South Side Drug Co. These donations raise questions about whose interests are truly being represented in the state legislature.

It's no secret that the pharmaceutical industry has outsized influence in Tennessee politics. In a recent poll conducted by the Tennessee Employer Benefits Alliance (TEBA), 70 percent of Tennesseans said pharmaceutical companies have too much influence over lawmakers, and 86 percent agreed legislators should fully understand the cost to consumers before passing new healthcare laws.

TEBA Chairman Michael G. Curcio believes Rutherford County families deserve better.

"Rutherford County has always stood apart as a place that values community and fairness," Curcio said. "But when lawmakers prioritize Big Pharma's profits over the well-being of their constituents, it threatens everything that makes this county special."

As healthcare costs continue to rise, it's time for Rutherford County lawmakers to remember who they serve. Tennesseans deserve transparency, accountability, and policies that put families first—not pharmaceutical giants.

For more information on TEBA and to view all poll results, visit www.tneba.org.

