Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List

Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational.

Coming in at number 11 on the list is Belmont University in Nashville. AD says, “Belmont University, which originally opened as a women’s college, sits on the former Belle Mont estate. The Belmont Mansion is a 19,000-square-foot antebellum home on campus that’s open for tours. The campus is roughly divided into two areas, with one half surrounding a pristinely kept lawn and the other dotted with gazebos where students are often found playing music.”

Number 17 on the list is Vanderbilt University. In talking about Vanderbilt, AD stated, “Vanderbilt’s campus is designated a national arboretum, with nearly 200 species of trees and shrubs. Dispersed among the greenery are a number of beautiful buildings, like Kirkland Hall.. which replaced the university’s main building after a fire in 1905.”

Other Tennessee colleges that made the list include Rhodes College in Memphis and Sewanee: the University of the South in Sewannee. See the complete list here.