Arby’s Introduces the Italian Beef Dip

Arby’s is introducing the Italian Beef Dip, a new limited-time sandwich that brings Chicago-style flavors to its menu across the United States. The sandwich features the chain’s signature slow-roasted beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, pickled Vienna Giardiniera, and a side of savory au jus for dipping. This launch marks Arby’s entry into the growing Italian beef trend, offering customers nationwide access to flavors traditionally associated with Chicago’s culinary scene.

Italian Beef Dip Sandwich Components and Preparation

The Italian Beef Dip is constructed with multiple flavor layers designed to deliver an authentic Chicago-inspired experience. Arby’s signature roast beef is slow roasted in-house for four hours until tender and juicy, then topped with melted Swiss cheese for richness. The sandwich includes crisp, pickled Vienna Giardiniera, a medley of vegetables, spicy peppers, and bold herbs that provides the zesty, tangy kick characteristic of Chicago-style Italian beef. Each sandwich is served with a side of savory au jus for dipping, completing the traditional Italian beef experience.

Whitney Leavitt Partnership and Digital Campaign

Arby’s has partnered with Whitney Leavitt for a digital campaign promoting the Italian Beef Dip. In the promotional spot, Leavitt uses the sandwich’s bold flavor and Chicago roots as inspiration while preparing for her upcoming stage debut in New York City. The collaboration showcases how the sandwich helps her connect with Chicago’s culture and spirit while rehearsing in NYC. The full video is available on Arby’s digital platforms.

Nationwide Availability and Restaurant Locations

The Italian Beef Dip is now available at participating Arby’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time. According to Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s, the launch responds to Italian beef’s current cultural moment and provides guests with an authentic flavor experience at Arby’s locations across the country. Customers can find participating locations at www.arbys.com/locations.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email