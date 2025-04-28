Arby’s Unveils Two New Barbecue Sandwiches

Arby’s, known for its commitment to premium meats, is proud to announce the launch of two new barbecue sandwiches in collaboration with the iconic AC Barbeque, the lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Some restaurants consider any sandwich doused in sauce to be barbecue, missing the soul of true smoked meats. But Arby’s is setting the record straight with two new sandwiches that go beyond expectations. With the rich, smoky flavor of slow-smoked meats and sauces developed by Anthony and Cedric, these sandwiches are dripping with the kind of quality and authenticity you’d expect from your favorite pitmaster.

AC Barbeque pays homage to the wide world of barbequing with their delicious barbeque rubs and sauces that take any grilling experience to the next level of flavor. AC Barbeque sauces will top juicy, slow-smoked meats from Arby’s that set these sandwiches apart from the rest, including a 13-hour hickory-smoked melt-in-your-mouth brisket and a 6-hour hickory-smoked pulled pork.

“AC BBQ is a labor of love,” said Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. “We put so much time and energy into this product; we wanted to partner with Arby’s so that people across the country could feel like they are meeting us as they take a bite of their sandwich. We want these sandwiches to convey the joy, fun, and feel-good experience that barbeque brings, all while enjoying a great tasting, quality sandwich.”

The new offerings include:

1/4 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich: Arby’s pulled pork is smoked for six hours over hickory wood, creating a delicious fusion of chunky bark pieces and juicy, smoky shreds of pork. Topped with sweet, garlicky-dill pickles and served on a toasted sesame seed bun, this sandwich brings you that perfect bite every time.

1/4 lb Brisket Sandwich: For those who crave a rich, meaty flavor, the 13-hour slow-smoked brisket is the star. With a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and a savory, smoky profile that’s hard to beat, this sandwich is topped with the same sweet, garlicky-dill pickles and served on a toasted sesame seed bun for that perfect balance of flavors.

Both sandwiches can be paired with two new sauces from Anthony and Cedric’s AC Barbeque line that take these mouthwatering bites to the next level:

Cedric’s Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce: A deliciously sweet and tangy BBQ sauce made with slow-cooked brown sugar, creating malt and caramel flavors that blend perfectly with the rich, meaty sandwiches. The sweetness is mouthwatering, making it impossible to stop eating!

Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce: This sauce brings the heat with chipotle peppers, offering a smoky and spicy kick that perfectly complements the smoky meat. Its complex and aromatic flavors make it a perfect pairing for both the pulled pork and brisket.

Arby’s is challenging the status quo of barbecue with these new offerings. Unlike the thin, overly sauced sandwiches that often flood the market, Arby’s is delivering real, slow-smoked meats that stand out with their high quality, mouthwatering flavor. Whether you’re a fan of sweet, tangy sauce or crave a spicy kick, these sandwiches are sure to satisfy every barbecue craving.

Arby’s new Quarter Pound Pulled Pork and Brisket BBQ Sandwiches, along with Cedric’s Sweet Bussin Brown Sugar Sauce and Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce, are available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide, starting at $5.99 on April 28.

For more information, visit arbys.com.

Source: Arby’s

