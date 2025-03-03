Arby’s Potato Cakes Return to Menus Nationwide

The iconic, crispy, golden, perfectly seasoned Arby’s Potato Cakes are officially back on the menu. Potato Cakes recently made a comeback only to disappear again, leaving customers on an emotional rollercoaster. That’s why, this time, the return of Potato Cakes is backed by the creation of a “pre-class action lawsuit” — a bold move to show just how serious Arby’s is about keeping them on the menu for good.

After Potato Cakes briefly returned to the Arby’s menu in July 2024, there was an outpouring of excitement from fans who made it clear that this menu item is a must-have. Guests were disappointed when their favorite snack disappeared. Arby’s heard these guests loud and clear. Now, the fan-favorite Potato Cakes are here to stay.

Arby’s is backing that promise with some serious protection. Arby’s fans can now sign up to be part of the pre-class action lawsuit. If potato cakes are removed from the menu before December 31, 2026, Arby’s will pay out $1 million dollars worth of Arby’s food to be split amongst the signees. No menu item return has ever been this ironclad. And since Arby’s isn’t planning to remove Potato Cakes from the menu ever again, those that sign up to be part of the pre-class action lawsuit can also redeem a DoorDash code to receive Free Delivery and 2-piece Potato Cakes from February 27 to March 5, 2025.

To sign up to be a part of the pre-class action lawsuit, visit arbyspotatocakeslawsuit.com or call 1-833-LAW-SPUD (1-833-529-7783). Potato Cakes will be available to order online and in-store at Arby’s nationwide beginning Monday, February 24, 2025.

Source: Arby’s

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email