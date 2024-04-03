Arby’s Offering Free Sandwiches to Reward Members in April

April 2, 2024 – This April, Arby’s has an offer too good to resist for both die-hard fans and skeptics – and everyone in between. Whether guests are longtime supporters or roast beef doubters, Arby’s is aiming to end the “who actually eats at Arby’s?” debate with a new monthlong offer: Free Sandwich Month! With four free online sandwich redemptions throughout April, Free Sandwich Month gives Arby’s lovers the perfect chance to enjoy their go-to order or further explore the menu, while also providing Arby’s skeptics with an opportunity to put their Arby’s “beef” to rest, once and for all.

During the month of April, Arby’s Rewards members will receive a digital deal with the opportunity to redeem four free sandwiches with purchase online or through the Arby’s App throughout the month. Every week, Arby’s Rewards members will have one Free Sandwich Deal loaded into their account. With this deal, Arby’s is doubling down on its sandwiches, inviting fans to enjoy more of what they already love. And what better time for Arby’s skeptics to give the brand another shot than when they can try it for free not once, but four times?

Those who aren’t already Rewards members can easily sign up for the Arby’s Rewards program at Arbys.com/deals anytime in April and receive the Free Sandwich Month deal for the remaining weeks of the month.

To redeem the Free Sandwich Deal, orders must be placed on the Arby’s App or arbys.com with any purchase. The offer is redeemable at participating locations nationwide. Guests are encouraged to check availability with their local store ahead of ordering.

Source: Arby’s

