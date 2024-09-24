Arby’s Launches Double the Meats Meal Deal for just $7

This fall, Arby’s is cranking up the flavor with a can’t-miss deal that’s sure to satisfy even the biggest cravings: the Double the Meats Meal. Starting September 23, 2024 meat lovers can chow down on a Double Roast Beef or Double Beef ‘N Cheddar, a medium fry and medium drink for only $7.

Arby’s Double Roast Beef features two times the amount of slowly roasted, thinly sliced signature roast beef piled high on a toasted sesame seed bun. And for those who know there’s nothing better than cheddar, the Double Beef ‘N Cheddar sandwich takes an Arby’s classic to the next level by topping a double portion of tender roast beef with Cheddar sauce and zesty Red Ranch on a toasted onion roll.

In a world where many meal deals leave guests wanting more, Arby’s Double the Meats Meal delivers the satisfaction that fans crave and never leaves them hungry. Offering twice the amount of Arby’s signature roast beef than Arby’s classic Roast Beef and Beef ‘N Cheddar, this new deal is a hearty meal at an

exceptional value and offers abundance and quality in every bite.

Arby’s Double the Meats meal is available beginning September 23 at participating locations nationwide.

Source: Arby’s

