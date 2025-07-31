Arby’s Closes NW Broad Street Location

The Arby’s on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro has officially closed its doors as of July 27, 2025.

WGNS Radio reports that a sign on the door shared the news. On the sign, the team expressed sadness over the closure but encouraged loyal customers to visit familiar faces at the two nearby locations: 2104 Memorial Blvd A and 121 Chaffin Place.

Staff thanked every guest who visited the dining room or drive-thru, calling it a joy to serve the community.

They invite customers to continue enjoying Arby’s favorites—and the same friendly service—at the remaining Murfreesboro spots.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email