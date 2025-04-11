April’s Must-See Shows at The Pinnacle

Nashville’s newest venue The Pinnacle, located within Nashville Yards, has officially been open for one month, bringing a myriad of live music experiences for fans of every genre. Since opening on February 27th with an enchanting SOLD-OUT show from Kacey Musgraves, the venue has hosted performances from Warren Zeiders, Illenium, Jason Isbell, Russell Dickerson and more.
Here is a list of shows taking place in April at The Pinnacle.
1Fisher
Friday, April 11, 8 pm
Known for his wild sense of humor and energetic DJing style, FISHER has become one of the scene’s most in-demand talents. Sending him into the spotlight, his breakout track ‘Losing It’ earned him his first Grammy nomination.
2Denzel Curry
Saturday, April 12, 8 pm
Denzel Curry is currently on the “Mischievous South” 2025 world tour, starting in Australia and New Zealand in February, followed by a North American leg stopping in Nashville in April.
3Music of Queen with the Nashville Symphony
Tuesday, April 15, 7:30 pm
The Nashville Symphony will perform the music of Queen at The Pinnacle.
4Alessia Cara
Wednesday, April 16, 8 pm
2018’s “Best New Artist” Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter and Def Jam Recordings artist Alessia Cara emerged onto the music scene in 2015 with her global anthem “Here.” Cara’s first release “Here” grabbed the world’s attention when it garnered over 500,000 streams on Soundcloud in its first week, going on to become Spotify’s Most Viral Song of 2015, selling over 3 million copies.
5Ian Musick
Thursday, April 17, 8 pm
Ian Munsick’s “Horses Are Faster” tour in 2025 has a Nashville stop.
6Jack White
Friday-Saturday, April 18-19, 8 pm
Jack White will celebrate his GRAMMY® Award-nominated new album No Name with a tour this year stopping in Nashville. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall along with 16 total GRAMMY® Award wins.
7Santana
Tuesday, April 29, 8 pm
For more than five decades – from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.
