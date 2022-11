Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Cpl. April Haggard was promoted to patrol sergeant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Haggard joined the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy in 2013. She was promoted to the Patrol Division in 2015.

She became a patrol corporal in 2021.

Haggard is assigned to the midnight shift.

Photo: Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promotes Cpl. April Haggard to patrol sergeant. Flanking them are Patrol Capt. Chris Kauffman, left, and Deputy Chief Britt Reed.

