MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The seventh annual MTSU CERV Spring Spectacular Horse Show will be held starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 3, in the main arena of the Tennessee Livestock Center, 1720 Greenland Drive. The event is free to spectators.

The event, which benefits the Center of Equine Recovery for Veterans, or CERV, features open divisions for all ages of riders and different levels of classes from Hunter Seat to Western events, said Andrea Rego, who oversees the CERV program that is a partnership between MTSU horse science and the VA Murfreesboro Veterans Recovery Center.

CERV offers veterans from the recovery center an opportunity to ride and benefit from interacting with horses while MTSU students gain valuable experience in helping facilitate the sessions.

The event, which is scheduled to run until 5 p.m. offering a variety of disciplines for exhibitors, will showcase MTSU alumni and current veteran participants at noon, Rego said. To find parking, which is free, go here. For more information, visit https://cervshow.wixsite.com/cervshow/home.

CERV was established in 2013 has assisted about 100 veterans with this form of therapy.

Horse science is part of the MTSU School of Agriculture in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.