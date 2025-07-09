Applications Open For Fall 2025 Citizens Police Academy

Applications are now open for the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fall 2025 Citizens Police Academy. The program runs from August 19 to November 11, meeting Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at MPD headquarters on North Highland Avenue.

Residents of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County are invited to apply and get a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement. For more information, contact Lt. Jason Higgins at [email protected] or call 629-201-5565. Spots fill up quickly—register today!

