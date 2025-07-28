APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR EO NASHVILLE’S CATALYST PROGRAM

Local entrepreneurs looking to jumpstart their businesses are invited to apply for Catalyst, an EO Nashville program created to give small business owners the tools, support and skills they need to thrive in today’s business environment.

To qualify for EO’s Catalyst program, applicants must be the founder, co-founder or controlling shareholder of a business with at least $250,000 in gross revenue. Those interested in learning more can sign up to attend information sessions which will be held in late July and August at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

Last year, EO Nashville welcomed the largest class ever in the history of the Catalyst program.

“Since launching Catalyst, we are proud that more than 100 entrepreneurs in our program have exceeded more than $1 million in revenue and graduated to EO Nashville,” said Sameera Lowe, executive director of EO Nashville. “We look forward to helping another class of Nashville entrepreneurs thrive.”

Successful entrepreneur Matt Charette, a Catalyst graduate and instructor, says the program offers the education entrepreneurs are seeking, and support that is essential. He says, “It teaches you how to find the time to work on your business, it teaches you what to work on, then through peer learning you get instant feedback.”

The 18-month program begins with classes and workshops over six months led by Charette. The curriculum for the program was created by respected serial entrepreneur Michael Burcham. Catalyst members then spend a year participating in forums. The program also includes mentoring, networking opportunities and access to leading experts who provide counsel and strategy support.

“EO Nashville is the largest EO chapter in the U.S., which is no surprise when you consider Nashville’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Lowe. “Our members average $12.6 million in sales and employ 16,000 Nashvillians. With Catalyst, up-and-coming entrepreneurs get mentorship from EO members who continue to succeed and lead our city’s business community.”

Entrepreneurs can apply online for the Catalyst at www.eocatalyst.com by Saturday, August 10.

About EO Nashville

The 319-member EO Nashville chapter is the largest EO chapter in the nation and third largest chapter in the world, behind Mumbai and Tokyo. EO Nashville members own or operate companies with annual revenues of $1 million to more than $250 million in revenue, for a combined revenue of over $4 billion. With a total employee base of 16,000+ EO Nashville would be one of the largest employers in the region if it were a single organization.

