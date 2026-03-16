Applebee’s Brings Back 50-Cent Boneless Wings for March Madness 2026

Applebee’s is giving basketball fans a reason to celebrate this March Madness with the return of 50-cent Boneless Wings, available exclusively for To Go and delivery orders. The deal runs March 17-22 and April 4-6, 2026, and can only be ordered through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.

What You Get with the Applebee’s 50-Cent Boneless Wings Deal

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce. The current sauce lineup includes:

Classic Buffalo

Honey BBQ

Sweet Asian Chile

Garlic Parmesan

Extra Hot Buffalo

Hot Honey Glaze

Every order comes with your choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing on the side.

When Is the Applebee’s Wing Deal Available in 2026?

The 50-cent Boneless Wings promotion is available during two separate windows that align with the biggest stretch of the college basketball tournament. The first window runs March 17 through March 22, 2026, and the second window covers April 4 through April 6, 2026. Both periods are only valid for online orders placed through the Applebee’s website or mobile app.

How to Order Applebee’s 50-Cent Wings

To take advantage of this deal, guests need to place their order through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. The promotion applies to To Go and delivery orders only and is not available for dine-in or through third-party delivery services. Boneless Wings are available in increments of five, with a maximum of 10 orders per basket. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant location.

Where to Find Your Nearest Applebee’s Location

To find a nearby Applebee’s for dine-in or To Go pickup, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. The promotion is available at participating locations nationwide, though some restrictions may apply depending on the restaurant.

Join Club Applebee’s for More Exclusive Deals

Fans looking for even more savings can sign up for Club Applebee’s to receive a welcome offer along with access to exclusive deals and specials throughout the year. Membership is free and keeps you in the loop on the latest promotions from your neighborhood Applebee’s.

Source: Applebee’s

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