Appalachian Road Show is Coming to the Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin

Appalachian Road Show with Tennessee Woodpile is performing at the Mockingbird Theater at the Factory at Franklin Tennessee on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at 7:00 pm. with the Appalachian Road Show.

Appalachian Road Show is a visionary acoustic ensemble, bringing new-generation interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass and folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian regions of the United States.

GRAMMY-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, joins forces with GRAMMY-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, fresh off of his recent stint touring with multi-platinum country artist Josh Turner, as well as esteemed vocalist and mandolinist Darrell Webb, who has recorded and toured with Dolly Parton and Rhonda Vincent, among many others. The group also includes 26-year-old “old soul” guitarist Zeb Snyder, whose fierce and versatile playing recalls Doc Watson and Norman Blake as readily as it does Duane Allman and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Get tickets here.

Mockingbird Theater is a historic and intimate theater-style seating venue with great sound and old factory brick ambiance located at the Factory at Franklin.

The Mockingbird Theater has been home to many incredible shows over the years including Larry Sparks, Sierra Ferrell, Missy Raines, Shawn Camp and local legends like Webb Wilder.

Tennessee WoodPile is a bluegrass band comprised of members from Franklin TN who desire to bring legendary music to the great Mockingbird Theater. They routinely play in the middle Tennessee area in dive bars, theaters, private parties and corporate events. Check them out on Instagram @tennesseewoodpile

