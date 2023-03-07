Apartment Complex Damaged in Early Morning Fire in Smyrna

Units at a Smyrna apartment complex went up in flames on the morning of March 7, 2023, according to WKRN.

Smyrna Fire Department responded to the fire at Stoneridge Farms apartments in the 400 block of Chaney Road around 7 a.m.

Fire crews believe the blaze started in a first floor unit of the apartment and went up to the balconies of the second and third floor.

All three units were affected by water and smoke damage but the first and second floor received the most damage, crews told WKRN.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.