Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Opens With $249.7 Million Worldwide at The Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opened at No. 1 worldwide over the weekend, posting a franchise-best domestic debut of $120.1 million. With an additional $129.6 million internationally, the film’s global opening totals $249.7 million.

Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania finds Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) continuing their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Joined by Hope’s parents, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The fast-paced big-screen adventure is directed by Peyton Reed, written by Jeff Loveness, produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin De la Noy.