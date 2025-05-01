Annual Water Quality Report From Consolidated Utility District Now Available

Consolidated Utility District (CUD) has released its annual water quality report, also referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report. This document explains the utility’s compliance with state and federal drinking water standards and includes data across 16 mandated categories of monitoring.

State and federal authorities have given the water produced by CUD a clean bill of health for 2024 based on the efforts of the utility’s workforce and its award-winning water treatment plant.

The report also notes that all service lines within CUD’s network are free of lead, and the utility earned a perfect score on its January 2025 Sanitary Survey, as verified by environmental scientists employed by the State of Tennessee.

“Our Core Values and our mission statement as a public utility speak directly to water quality,” said CUD General Manager Roger Goodson. “Every day, we set a high bar for ourselves in terms of performance, and we’re glad the results from both the state and federal government once again validate our work.”

“Managing the water system is an ongoing, 24/7 task, and we have high standards for water quality and reliability,” said CUD Director of Water Resources Chris Forte. “Our treatment plant won the Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water last year, and we will continue competing for awards as we serve Rutherford County.”

Facts about CUD:

CUD has installed more than 1,700 miles of pipe in Rutherford County. That is greater than the distance from Murfreesboro to Phoenix, Arizona.

CUD tests its water on an ongoing basis each month. The state of Tennessee and the Environmental Protection Agency require testing and reporting on the water to ensure its safety.

CUD is a nonprofit public utility and receives no continuing tax revenue from city, state, or federal governments. The utility relies solely on rates and fees for operational funding. Any profits are re-invested into capital improvements and debt reduction.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email