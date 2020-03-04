The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, recently held the much-anticipated annual Rutherford Heart Ball at Murfreesboro’s Embassy Suites raising a record-breaking $315,000 to fight heart disease and stroke. Over 750 generous local supporters and volunteers attended this year’s prestigious event co-chaired by Kristen and Blake Finney and Courtney and Rob Wilder. The evening was the largest, most impactful Rutherford Heart Ball to date exceeding attendance and fundraising expectations.

This year, the event honored Miss Hadley East who was born with a congenital heart defect and has endured two open-heart surgeries. Hadley, now a happy, healthy seven-year old, was thrilled to be a part of the evening’s program along with her parents, Jenny and Brock East. Watch Hadley’s story here.

For decades, the Heart Ball has supported the American Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The 2020 Rutherford Heart Ball was designed by Finney Interiors, produced by Gary Musick Productions, and guests danced well into the night to live music by Tyrone Smith Revue “Super T.”

