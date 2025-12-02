Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Now Open

The City of La Vergne is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its annual Light Up La Vergne decoration contest. Residents who enjoy sharing the magic of Christmas through lights, displays, and festive creativity are encouraged to take part.

Three winners will be selected and will receive a $100 gift card and a yard sign to help celebrate their achievement all season long. The three categories are:

Classic Christmas

The Griswold Award

Best Theme

Online Light Up La Vergne applications will be accepted from Dec. 1–17. To participate, residents should be willing to share their home address and family name. Each application must include a photo of the decorated home, and videos will not be accepted.

All entries will be judged by a panel of three anonymous city employees who live outside the city limits and have no personal connection to any applicants, helping ensure a fair and festive competition.

Winners will be announced Dec. 19 on the La Vergne website and City Hall Facebook page. They will also be notified by email and may pick up their gift card and yard sign at the Public Works and Community Development Services Facility, 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd., during regular business hours. Photos of participating homes and their addresses will be shared on LaVergneTN.gov and the City Hall Facebook page to highlight the community’s holiday spirit.

View previous winners and contest details on the Light Up La Vergne page.

