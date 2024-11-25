Annual ‘Light Up La Vergne’ Holiday Decoration Contest Announced

Applications are being accepted for the annual Light Up La Vergne holiday decoration contest. All La Vergne residents who have the spirit of Christmas are invited to participate in our Christmas lights contest.

Three winners will be named based on three categories: Classic Christmas, The Griswold Award, and Best Theme. Winners will also receive a $100 gift card and yard sign for bragging rights!

Online applications will be accepted from November 29 through December 18. All participants should be willing to share their home address and family name. Applications must be accompanied by a photo of the home to be considered. Videos will not be considered. Homes submitted for the competition will be collectively judged by three anonymous city employees who do not live in the city limits and are not personally acquainted with any of the applicants.

Winners will be announced December 20 on the La Vergne City Hall Facebook page. Winners will be contacted via email and able to pick up their gift card and yard sign at La Vergne City Hall during regular business hours. Photos of applicants as well as addresses will be posted to the city website and Facebook pages.

