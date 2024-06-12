Annual La Vergne Independence Day Celebration Set for July 4

The highly-anticipated Independence Day Celebration will be back at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the annual fireworks spectacle.

This year’s show will be put on by Pyro Shows, Inc. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:00 p.m. This year’s live music will be performed by Zone Status.

In addition to the fireworks show, there will be live music, food vendors, and other fun family activities. For the safety of everyone, no fireworks, including sparklers, are allowed to be ignited on city property, including all city parks, unless they are part of the official show organized by the city.

Everyone is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park. The best vantage point will be from the football field where the music stage will be set up. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to bring a picnic dinner to the park or purchase food from the food and snack vendors that will be at the event.

Fireworks are allowed to be shot off within city limits from July 2 through July 5, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. On July 4, those times are extended to 11:00 p.m. Anyone who wants to report firework use outside of the allotted times may contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744.

In observation of the holiday, all city offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

