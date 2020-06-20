Troy University
Photo: Troy University Facebook

Annie Bates of Murfreesboro, TN, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Bates graduated with an Undergraduate degree from the College of Education while taking classes at Troy Online.

About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here