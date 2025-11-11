Andy’s Frozen Custard Celebrates 9 Sweet Years with 9 Days of Deals and 9 Winners

November 5, 2025 – Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating nine years in Nashville with a simple, hometown celebration: “9 Years in Nashville = 9 Days of Sweet Treats.” From Wednesday, November 12, through Thursday, November 20, guests at Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Smyrna, and Mt. Juliet Andy’s locations can enjoy $2 Small Cake Cones and $5 Small Honky Tonk Jackhammers. During the same period, guests who check in with the Andy’s app will automatically be entered to win; nine winners will be drawn on Friday, November 21.

“Andy’s came to Nashville with a promise to be a cheerful, community place for families, students, and teams,” said Brad Feuerbacher, franchise owner, “Nine years later, we’re grateful for our neighbors across the suburbs—and this celebration is our way of saying thanks with great value and a little extra fun.”

9 Days of Sweet Treats — How It Works

When: Nov 12–20, 2025 (9 days)

Offers: $2 Small Cake Cones and $5 Small Honky Tonk Jackhammers (Small)

Giveaway: 9 winners (drawn Nov 21) from all in-app check-ins during Nov 12–20 (pooled list across Nashville stores)

Prize: Family Pack — 2 Free Concretes + 2 Free Sundaes + 2 Free Cones (rewards auto-dropped; winners notified via email/phone; expire 12/30/25)

How to Enter via Check-In

Open the Andy’s App and tap “CHECK-IN TO EARN POINTS.” Share the check-in code with the cashier at checkout.

That’s it—each check-in during Nov 12–20 equals one entry.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986, Andy’s Frozen Custard serves made-fresh-hourly frozen custard treats including concretes, sundaes, malts, and cones. The Nashville-area franchise proudly serves guests in Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Smyrna, and Mt. Juliet. For more information and full menu, visit www.eatandys.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email