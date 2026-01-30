Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Cancels Underground Railroad Event Due to Ice Storm, Adds New Black History Month Program

Due to the severe ice storm that swept through Middle Tennessee and because of related site conditions, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is announcing the cancellation of its “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” event on January 30. Concurrently, the Hermitage is also announcing the addition of a new event on March 8 that honors both Black History Month and Women’s History Month — “Empowered, Brilliant, and Brave: Great Women of Black History.”

“Empowered, Brilliant, and Brave: Great Women of Black History” will be held on March 8 at 3 p.m. and will feature an engaging and uplifting live performance by Bright Star Touring Company. This dynamic show invites audiences of all ages to meet some of the most inspiring women throughout Black history who changed the world through courage, creativity, and determination. Journey through history as you crunch numbers alongside NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan, travel the Underground Railroad with Harriet Tubman, and swing into the Jazz Age with Ella Fitzgerald. Along the way, celebrate groundbreaking leaders and icons such as Michelle Obama, Sojourner Truth, Serena Williams, and many more. This powerful theatrical experience brings history to life, honoring the voices and achievements of extraordinary women who continue to inspire generations. Event begins at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 per member; children age 13 and younger are free. Find more information here.

Those who purchased tickets for the now cancelled “Heroes of the Underground Railroad” will be able to transfer their tickets to attend the Great Women of Black History event, donate the value of their tickets to the Andrew Jackson Foundation, or request a refund.

All of the other scheduled programming throughout Black History Month will continue as planned. Learn more about these upcoming events through the Hermitage’s event calendar, which is updated frequently. Memberships are also available for purchase year-round, which include special member invitations and rates, priority registration, unlimited access to the grounds and mansion, along with member-only events and activities, and more.

